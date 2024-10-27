Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.95. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 6,718 shares trading hands.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.