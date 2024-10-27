MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.88 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $102.31 million and $12.88 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,552,951 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

