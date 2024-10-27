Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 2.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $64,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

