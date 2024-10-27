Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

PLTR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

