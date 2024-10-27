Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

