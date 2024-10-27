Manta Network (MANTA) Price Hits $0.66

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $253.26 million and $22.38 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,458,790 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 383,458,790.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.65465767 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $24,747,450.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

