Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19,153.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,311,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,372 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after buying an additional 241,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

