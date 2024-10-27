Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Markel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,549.80 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,568.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,564.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

