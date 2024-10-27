Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 9,330.0% in October

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 9,330.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Marston’s Company Profile
