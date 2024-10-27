Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

