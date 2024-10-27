Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,971 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,741 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,677,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,870 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.