Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

