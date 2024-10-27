Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.88.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $302.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $236.58 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

