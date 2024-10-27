Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $562.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.08.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

