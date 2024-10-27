Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.