Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Miller Industries worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLR shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $757.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

