Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.52

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Mina has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $606.33 million and $13.97 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,194,186,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,403,617 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,194,137,512.8400393 with 1,174,292,309.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51542874 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $14,661,172.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

