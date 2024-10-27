Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NERV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,820. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

