Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average of $274.91.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

