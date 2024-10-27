Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,399,000. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

