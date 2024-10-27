Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,594 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $394.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.14. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total value of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

