Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 52,217 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,217 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $119.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.