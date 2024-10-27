Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,418,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $204.39 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average of $206.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ONTO

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.