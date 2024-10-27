Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $477.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

