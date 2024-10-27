Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 61.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

