Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,674,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

