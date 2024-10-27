Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $933.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,088.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,040.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

