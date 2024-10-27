Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,211 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $43,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $839,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

NVO stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.