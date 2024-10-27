Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.870 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 13.8 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

