Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $20.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.88. 3,197,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,862. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

