Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.34 ($5.26) and traded as low as GBX 396.50 ($5.15). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.41), with a volume of 430,476 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.53) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Price Performance

About Molten Ventures

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 405.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.17. The company has a market cap of £772.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,985.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.