Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

