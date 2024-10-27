Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

PM traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.86. 3,888,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $133.27.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

