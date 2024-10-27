Morgan Stanley Trims International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Price to $208.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

NYSE:IBM opened at $214.67 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

