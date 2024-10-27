Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 1,133,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

