Motiv8 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,696 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %
FTAI stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $144.24. 732,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,354. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $149.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -272.15 and a beta of 2.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
