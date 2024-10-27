Motiv8 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,696 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %

FTAI stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $144.24. 732,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,354. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $149.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -272.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

