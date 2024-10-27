Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 211,462 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,462 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
BATS:TBJL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
