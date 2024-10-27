MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.
MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
