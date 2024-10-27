MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.