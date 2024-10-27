Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNOCF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Nanoco Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

