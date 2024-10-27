National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend and Financial Results

National Bank Holdings Corporation, listed on NYSE as NBHC, revealed its financial outcomes for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share, approved by the Board of Directors on October 22, 2024. Shareholders registered by November 29, 2024, will receive the dividend on December 13, 2024.

The Quarterly Report disclosed a net income of $33.1 million for the third quarter, representing growth from $26.1 million reported in the prior quarter. Earnings per share stood at $0.86, showing an upward trajectory from $0.68 in the second quarter. The return on average tangible common equity increased to 14.84%.

The report also highlighted the company’s diligent strategies in managing its loan portfolio. Noteworthy increases were reported in core banking fees and net interest margin expansion. Additionally, the company demonstrated a continued focus on loan and deposit pricing.

Tim Laney, the Chief Executive Officer of National Bank Holdings Corporation, expressed satisfaction with the financial results, emphasizing the disciplined approach taken towards the loan portfolio. Laney noted that the company witnessed growth in fee income and enhanced revenue streams across its franchise.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a solid network of over 90 banking centers, catering to individual consumers, small to large businesses, and government entities across various regions. The company’s comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily targets its core footprint.

The detailed financial statements along with the company’s commitment to stakeholder interests have positioned National Bank Holdings Corporation for sustainable growth and stability moving forward.

Investors and interested parties can gain further insights into the financial results and strategic outlook during a conference call scheduled for October 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call details and earnings release will be accessible through the company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Please note that all financial information presented is in accordance with GAAP standards and the non-GAAP financial measures have been correctly defined and adjusted for clarity in the filing.

