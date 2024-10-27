National Bankshares Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.43. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.41.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.