Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 64.8% in October

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

