Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 61.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

