New World Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New World Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 13.8 %

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $20.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.