New World Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New World Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ABNB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.58. 2,552,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

