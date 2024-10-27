New World Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New World Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 992.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. 5,989,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.