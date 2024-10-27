Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

