Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

