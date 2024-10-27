Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 418,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 210.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 349,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 161.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 322,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 199,066 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 43.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 622,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $577.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

