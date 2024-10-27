Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,057. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

